Waltonchain (WTC) Hits Market Capitalization of $40.76 Million

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. Over the last week, Waltonchain has traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar. Waltonchain has a market cap of $40.76 million and approximately $3.07 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Waltonchain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.51 or 0.00001207 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002363 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000271 BTC.

DoragonLand (DOR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000017 BTC.

DogyRace (DOR) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Altera (AEN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000489 BTC.

WTC is a coin. It was first traded on July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 84,811,885 coins and its circulating supply is 79,836,673 coins. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain . Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem. “

Waltonchain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waltonchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Waltonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

