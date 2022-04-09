WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WD-40 Company is a tribe of passionate, committed professionals, all dedicated to the same goal: to create positive lasting memories in every interaction they have. They’re a global marketing organization dedicated to creating positive lasting memories by developing and selling products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes around the world. They offer multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid form under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand for various consumer uses; and specialty maintenance products that comprise penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand name. The company also provides products under the WD-40 Bike product brand consisting of wet and dry chain lubricants, heavy-duty degreasers, and foaming wash products for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics; multi-purpose and specialty drip oils, and spray lubricant products. “

Get WD-40 alerts:

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on WDFC. DA Davidson lowered shares of WD-40 from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $238.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WD-40 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of WD-40 from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd.

WDFC stock opened at $186.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. WD-40 has a one year low of $170.44 and a one year high of $289.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 39.68 and a beta of -0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $200.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.03.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $130.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.80 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 33.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that WD-40 will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. WD-40’s payout ratio is presently 66.24%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in WD-40 by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,100,202 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $513,793,000 after acquiring an additional 69,532 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in WD-40 by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 461,073 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $112,797,000 after acquiring an additional 21,995 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in WD-40 by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306,107 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $74,886,000 after purchasing an additional 55,061 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in WD-40 by 7.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 288,916 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $66,880,000 after purchasing an additional 18,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in WD-40 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,998,000. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WD-40 Company Profile (Get Rating)

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WD-40 (WDFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.