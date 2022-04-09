WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.39 EPS

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.39, MarketWatch Earnings reports. WD-40 had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 33.03%. The company had revenue of $130.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. WD-40 updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.140-$5.270 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $5.14-$5.27 EPS.

WD-40 stock opened at $186.88 on Friday. WD-40 has a twelve month low of $170.44 and a twelve month high of $289.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $200.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.68 and a beta of -0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.24%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WDFC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of WD-40 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WD-40 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of WD-40 from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 30.5% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in WD-40 by 2.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,889 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in WD-40 by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,553 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after buying an additional 2,144 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in WD-40 by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,790 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in WD-40 by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,157 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

