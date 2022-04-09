WealthPLAN Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 65.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,290 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 67,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,379,000 after buying an additional 6,654 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 688.4% in the 3rd quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 51,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,577,000 after buying an additional 44,998 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,848,000 after buying an additional 3,512 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $16,365,000. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $7,321,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.22. The company had a trading volume of 12,011,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,986,389. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.35 and its 200-day moving average is $49.23. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.97 and a fifty-two week high of $55.16.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.