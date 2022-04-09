WealthPLAN Partners LLC Has $307,000 Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC reduced its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 3.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,948,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $313,606,000 after acquiring an additional 179,707 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the third quarter valued at about $300,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 1.7% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 50,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 45.4% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 372.1% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 192,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,466,000 after acquiring an additional 151,915 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on NEM. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Newmont from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Scotiabank cut shares of Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Newmont in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Newmont in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.36.

NYSE NEM traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,196,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,052,535. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.53. The stock has a market cap of $65.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.63 and a beta of 0.30. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $52.60 and a 52 week high of $83.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.55.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 151.72%.

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $434,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $790,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 70,343 shares of company stock valued at $5,082,613. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

