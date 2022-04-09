WealthPLAN Partners LLC Has $460,000 Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,774 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 256 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MMM. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Avion Wealth raised its position in shares of 3M by 77.7% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 60.8% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. 66.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MMM shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on 3M from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup decreased their price target on 3M from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on 3M from $186.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on 3M in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus decreased their price target on 3M from $225.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.40.

Shares of MMM stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $149.81. 2,790,528 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,220,478. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.97. 3M has a one year low of $139.74 and a one year high of $208.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $150.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.40.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 40.84% and a net margin of 16.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 10.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $1.49 per share. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.89%.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

