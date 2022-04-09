WealthPLAN Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,182 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 50.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RIVN has been the topic of several research reports. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $70.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective (down previously from $147.00) on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rivian Automotive has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 91.67.

Shares of RIVN traded down 1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching 38.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,675,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,404,242. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 13.93 and a current ratio of 14.14. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of 33.46 and a 52 week high of 179.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is 53.07.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -1.97 by -0.46. The firm had revenue of 54.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 60.72 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Rivian Automotive, Inc develops and manufactures electric adventure vehicles. It offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. The company provides electric SUVs and electric pickup vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in San Jose, California. It has additional facilities in Irvine, Carson, and Palo Alto, California; Normal, Illinois; Woking, United Kingdom; Plymouth, Michigan; Vancouver, Canada; and Wittman, Arizona.

