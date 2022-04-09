WealthPLAN Partners LLC Purchases 615 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,295 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 94,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,997,000 after buying an additional 8,033 shares during the period. TAGStone Capital Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,107,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 300.1% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 3,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 2,365 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLYV traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.78. 114,706 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,185. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1-year low of $77.29 and a 1-year high of $91.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.99.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

