WealthPLAN Partners LLC Trims Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lowered its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,668 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in International Business Machines by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,528,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,964,901,000 after buying an additional 722,962 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,756,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,044,535,000 after buying an additional 392,308 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in International Business Machines by 92.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,834,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $956,458,000 after buying an additional 3,290,542 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in International Business Machines by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,855,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $813,541,000 after buying an additional 114,014 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,610,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $640,574,000 after acquiring an additional 439,743 shares in the last quarter. 54.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBM stock traded down $0.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $127.73. The company had a trading volume of 3,143,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,748,085. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.37. The company has a market cap of $114.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $114.56 and a twelve month high of $152.84.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $16.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.96 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.49% and a net margin of 8.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.31%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.18.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

