Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Downgraded by Bank of America to “Underperform”

Bank of America downgraded shares of Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $38.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Werner Enterprises from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Stephens lowered shares of Werner Enterprises from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Werner Enterprises from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Werner Enterprises from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Werner Enterprises presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.33.

Shares of WERN opened at $37.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.67. Werner Enterprises has a 52 week low of $36.29 and a 52 week high of $49.76.

Werner Enterprises ( NASDAQ:WERN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.17. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 9.47%. The business had revenue of $765.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.53%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 0.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 78,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,512,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 5.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,467 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,786 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. 86.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

