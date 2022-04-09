Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Western Gas Equity Partners, LP is formed to own, operate, acquire and develop midstream energy assets. Western Gas Equity Partners, LP is based in The Woodlands, Texas. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.88.

Western Midstream Partners stock opened at $24.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 3.52. Western Midstream Partners has a one year low of $17.97 and a one year high of $27.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.95.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The pipeline company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $719.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.40 million. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 31.54% and a return on equity of 30.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Midstream Partners will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.327 dividend. This is an increase from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.09%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Western Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. TFO TDC LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 217.6% in the third quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the third quarter worth $42,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. 41.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream energy assets. It engages in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil for Anadarko, as well as third-party producers and customers.

