Westlake (NYSE:WLK) Price Target Raised to $155.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $128.00 to $155.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WLK. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Westlake from $110.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Westlake from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Westlake from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Westlake from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Westlake from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Westlake currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $122.14.

WLK opened at $114.92 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $113.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.32. The company has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.29. Westlake has a 52 week low of $78.06 and a 52 week high of $127.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Westlake ( NYSE:WLK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.62 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. Westlake had a return on equity of 26.37% and a net margin of 17.11%. The business’s revenue was up 78.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Westlake will post 18.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.2975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Westlake’s payout ratio is currently 7.64%.

In other Westlake news, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 6,021 shares of Westlake stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.35, for a total value of $748,711.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 1,006 shares of Westlake stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.39, for a total transaction of $111,052.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,090 shares of company stock valued at $4,720,673 over the last ninety days. 73.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Westlake by 402.3% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 43,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,983,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Westlake in the 4th quarter worth $1,590,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Westlake by 535.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,856 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after buying an additional 16,733 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Westlake in the 4th quarter worth about $930,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Westlake by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 55,443 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,054,000 after purchasing an additional 15,932 shares during the last quarter.

Westlake Company Profile

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

