Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock.
Shares of WHG opened at $15.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.37. Westwood Holdings Group has a 1-year low of $14.65 and a 1-year high of $27.01.
Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.39 million for the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 9.27%.
About Westwood Holdings Group (Get Rating)
Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.
