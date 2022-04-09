Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Lowered to “Sell” at Cfra

Cfra downgraded shares of Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has $180.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Whirlpool from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $198.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Whirlpool from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Whirlpool in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a neutral rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Whirlpool from $295.00 to $221.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Whirlpool in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $204.88.

NYSE:WHR traded up $3.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $172.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,327,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,168,782. The business’s 50 day moving average is $192.98 and its 200 day moving average is $209.65. Whirlpool has a fifty-two week low of $164.52 and a fifty-two week high of $257.68. The stock has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.07, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.88 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.88 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 8.11%. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Whirlpool will post 27.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. This is a positive change from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.67%.

Whirlpool declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 14th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 16.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total value of $209,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 6.7% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 55,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,262,000 after buying an additional 3,468 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,939,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 130.2% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,114,000 after purchasing an additional 14,191 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Whirlpool by 1.2% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 180,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,836,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC raised its position in Whirlpool by 11.2% during the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 27,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

