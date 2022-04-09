Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Now Covered by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on WHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Whirlpool from $295.00 to $221.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Whirlpool from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Whirlpool in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Whirlpool from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $198.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $209.03.

WHR stock opened at $172.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.07, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.71. Whirlpool has a twelve month low of $164.52 and a twelve month high of $257.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $192.98 and a 200-day moving average of $209.65.

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.88 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.88 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 8.11%. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Whirlpool will post 27.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Whirlpool announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 14th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 16.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $1.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.67%.

In other news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total value of $209,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WHR. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 1,020.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Whirlpool during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Whirlpool during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Whirlpool during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Whirlpool during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

