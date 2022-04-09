William Hoffman Sells 30,000 Shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Stock

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) CEO William Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total transaction of $2,707,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

William Hoffman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 7th, William Hoffman sold 60,000 shares of Inari Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.48, for a total transaction of $5,728,800.00.

On Monday, February 7th, William Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of Inari Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.01, for a total transaction of $2,220,300.00.

Shares of Inari Medical stock opened at $91.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.89. Inari Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.37 and a fifty-two week high of $116.41. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 573.35 and a beta of 1.76.

Inari Medical ( NASDAQ:NARI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The company had revenue of $83.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.77 million. Inari Medical had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 71.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Inari Medical, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NARI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $102.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Inari Medical from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Inari Medical from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Inari Medical from $119.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Inari Medical in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,773,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Inari Medical by 118.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,039,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,155 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Inari Medical by 174.4% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 755,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,952,000 after purchasing an additional 480,150 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Inari Medical by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,225,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,500,000 after purchasing an additional 424,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,777,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,482,000 after acquiring an additional 407,400 shares during the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Inari Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

