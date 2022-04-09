Wing Price Tops $21.43 (WING)

Wing (WING) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 9th. One Wing coin can currently be bought for $21.43 or 0.00048417 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Wing has traded flat against the dollar. Wing has a total market cap of $40.01 million and approximately $4.27 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Wing

Wing’s genesis date was September 8th, 2020. Wing’s total supply is 2,992,293 coins and its circulating supply is 1,867,293 coins. Wing’s official message board is medium.com/wingfinance . Wing’s official Twitter account is @Wing_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. “

Wing Coin Trading

