Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.97.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WIT shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Wipro from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $8.55 to $7.70 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wipro in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. CLSA upgraded shares of Wipro from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of WIT stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $7.58. 1,131,761 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,442,685. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.50. The company has a market capitalization of $41.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.78. Wipro has a twelve month low of $6.09 and a twelve month high of $9.96.

Wipro ( NYSE:WIT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Wipro had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 16.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Wipro will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.059 per share. This is an increase from Wipro’s previous dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 5th. Wipro’s dividend payout ratio is 24.14%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WIT. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Wipro by 489.0% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wipro during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Wipro by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,585 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Wipro during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Wipro during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Wipro Limited operates as information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure, analytics, business process, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

