Wolfe Research Increases Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) Price Target to $111.00

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Wolfe Research from $104.00 to $111.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CHK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chesapeake Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Johnson Rice raised Chesapeake Energy from an accumulate rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Monday, December 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chesapeake Energy presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $89.55.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

NASDAQ:CHK opened at $92.17 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.53 and its 200 day moving average is $68.85. Chesapeake Energy has a fifty-two week low of $44.31 and a fifty-two week high of $92.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by ($0.09). Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 108.93% and a return on equity of 160.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($42.54) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy will post 11.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.438 per share. This is a boost from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oaktree Capital Management LP raised its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 12,001,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,314,000 after buying an additional 62,036 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,958,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,075,000 after buying an additional 861,997 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,499,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,907,000 after purchasing an additional 987,188 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 286.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,934,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Slate Path Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 3,328,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,723,000 after purchasing an additional 476,000 shares during the last quarter.

About Chesapeake Energy (Get Rating)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.