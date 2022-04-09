Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage on Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $330.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Abiomed in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Abiomed from $292.00 to $275.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Abiomed from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $341.80.

ABMD stock opened at $314.53 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $307.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $323.68. Abiomed has a 52-week low of $261.27 and a 52-week high of $379.30. The firm has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.83, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.33.

Abiomed ( NASDAQ:ABMD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. Abiomed had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $261.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Abiomed will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Abiomed news, COO David M. Weber sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $2,550,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total transaction of $333,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,912 shares of company stock valued at $5,804,526. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 22,663 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,377,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,269,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 70,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $22,786,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 93.1% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,374 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,397,000 after buying an additional 6,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 14,031 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,040,000 after buying an additional 5,087 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

