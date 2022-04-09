Worksport (OTCMKTS:WKSP) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Shares of Worksport Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WKSP – Get Rating) rose 5.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.98 and last traded at $2.90. Approximately 274,616 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 100% from the average daily volume of 137,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.76.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.57.

Worksport (OTCMKTS:WKSP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter. Worksport had a negative return on equity of 34.32% and a negative net margin of 2,598.03%. The business had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Worksport Ltd. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Worksport in the third quarter valued at $538,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Worksport in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Worksport in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Worksport in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Worksport Ltd., through its subsidiary, designs, manufactures, and distributes truck tonneau covers in Canada and the United States. The company offers soft cover (SC) and tough cover (TC) tonneau covers, including SC3, a tri-fold cover that seals around the truck bed with a rubber gasket designed to protect cargo from moisture and debris; SC3pro that allows the operator to open the cover by pulling a release cable; and TC3, a thick aluminum tri-cover panel with a honey-comb core coated in a durable black scratch-resistant powder coating.

