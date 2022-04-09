World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Downgraded by StockNews.com

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded World Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

World Acceptance stock traded up $3.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $188.03. 14,263 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,461. The company has a quick ratio of 20.09, a current ratio of 20.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 1.55. World Acceptance has a 52-week low of $123.17 and a 52-week high of $265.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $192.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.97.

World Acceptance ( NASDAQ:WRLD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($1.28). The firm had revenue of $148.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.12 million. World Acceptance had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 14.30%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that World Acceptance will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Luke J. Umstetter sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.69, for a total value of $48,422.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 679,343 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $166,730,000 after buying an additional 4,067 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in World Acceptance by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $18,985,000 after buying an additional 4,258 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in World Acceptance by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 50,396 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,368,000 after purchasing an additional 8,115 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 1.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,926 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,277,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,548 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,234,000 after buying an additional 4,731 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

