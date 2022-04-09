World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Downgraded by StockNews.com

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded World Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.
World Acceptance stock traded up $3.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $188.03. 14,263 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,461. The company has a quick ratio of 20.09, a current ratio of 20.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 1.55. World Acceptance has a 52-week low of $123.17 and a 52-week high of $265.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $192.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.97.
In other news, SVP Luke J. Umstetter sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.69, for a total value of $48,422.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 679,343 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $166,730,000 after buying an additional 4,067 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in World Acceptance by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $18,985,000 after buying an additional 4,258 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in World Acceptance by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 50,396 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,368,000 after purchasing an additional 8,115 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 1.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,926 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,277,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,548 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,234,000 after buying an additional 4,731 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
World Acceptance Company Profile (Get Rating)
World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on World Acceptance (WRLD)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
- 4 Sin Stocks to Give Your Portfolio a Shot in the Arm
Receive News & Ratings for World Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.