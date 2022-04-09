XML Financial LLC Has $244,000 Stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

XML Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,271 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,011 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $1,751,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $1,655,000. Finally, Astrantus Ltd acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $397,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

CSL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $285.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carlisle Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.57.

NYSE:CSL opened at $236.07 on Friday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $169.00 and a 52 week high of $255.00. The firm has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The conglomerate reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.30. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 20.32%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. Carlisle Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.27%.

In other Carlisle Companies news, VP Douglas Charles Taylor sold 13,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.73, for a total value of $3,080,991.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John E. Berlin sold 6,192 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.94, for a total transaction of $1,467,132.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

