XML Financial LLC Takes $209,000 Position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM)

XML Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth $4,083,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 170,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 323.9% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares in the last quarter.

PFM opened at $38.73 on Friday. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a one year low of $35.16 and a one year high of $40.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.15.

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

