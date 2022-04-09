XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) Sets New 12-Month Low at $45.57

Shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $45.57 and last traded at $45.70, with a volume of 5039 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $46.08.

XPEL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of XPEL from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.49 and a 200-day moving average of $66.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.33 and a beta of 1.96.

XPEL ( NASDAQ:XPEL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.06). XPEL had a return on equity of 44.99% and a net margin of 12.18%. The firm had revenue of $70.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other XPEL news, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total value of $1,176,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 18,000 shares of XPEL stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.94, for a total transaction of $1,042,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 309,200 shares of company stock valued at $18,111,682 over the last three months. 35.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of XPEL by 217.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 166,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,933,000 after buying an additional 113,861 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its holdings in XPEL by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 3,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its position in XPEL by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 59,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,511,000 after purchasing an additional 6,793 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPEL in the 3rd quarter valued at about $287,000. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPEL in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $437,000.

About XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL)

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection films, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software. It also provides merchandise and apparel; ceramic coatings; and tools and accessories, which includes squeegees and microfiber towels, application fluids, plotter cutters, knives, and other products.

