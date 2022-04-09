Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) Upgraded by TheStreet to “C-“

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on XPER. BWS Financial raised Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “top pick” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Xperi in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

NASDAQ XPER opened at $15.90 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.03. Xperi has a one year low of $15.72 and a one year high of $22.81. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.00 and a beta of 0.76.

Xperi ( NASDAQ:XPER Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.08). Xperi had a negative net margin of 6.32% and a positive return on equity of 16.45%. The firm had revenue of $214.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Xperi will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPER. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Xperi during the 4th quarter worth $22,698,000. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Xperi by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,150,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,346,000 after acquiring an additional 950,000 shares during the period. B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Xperi during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,846,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Xperi by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,213,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,949,000 after acquiring an additional 332,657 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Xperi by 92.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 565,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,583,000 after acquiring an additional 271,577 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

Xperi Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer and entertainment product/solutions licensing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Intellectual Property Licensing and Product. The Intellectual Property Licensing segment primarily licenses its innovations to companies in the entertainment industry under the Adeia brand.

