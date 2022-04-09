XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Shares Bought by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 217.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 321 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in XPO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in XPO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in XPO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in XPO Logistics by 360.1% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XPO opened at $60.90 on Friday. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a one year low of $59.22 and a one year high of $90.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

XPO Logistics ( NYSE:XPO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.35. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 2.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of XPO Logistics to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $131.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, XPO Logistics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.81.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

