Xponance Inc. Boosts Holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in FMC were worth $1,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cove Street Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of FMC by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 57,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,250,000 after purchasing an additional 9,319 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in FMC by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 3,008,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $275,487,000 after purchasing an additional 144,214 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new position in FMC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,812,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FMC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $319,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in FMC by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 189,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,372,000 after purchasing an additional 62,380 shares during the period. 88.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FMC shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on FMC from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on FMC in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Redburn Partners began coverage on FMC in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on FMC from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded FMC from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FMC currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.27.

NYSE:FMC opened at $138.40 on Friday. FMC Co. has a 52 week low of $87.27 and a 52 week high of $138.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $123.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.48.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 14.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. FMC’s payout ratio is 37.19%.

FMC announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.36, for a total transaction of $179,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.40, for a total value of $291,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,096 shares of company stock valued at $1,306,961. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

