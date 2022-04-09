Xponance Inc. Buys 2,269 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 31.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,269 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 361,859 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $50,731,000 after purchasing an additional 52,338 shares during the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 6,503 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Veracity Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 10,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,474,000. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Shares of GPC opened at $132.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $126.68 and its 200-day moving average is $130.48. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $115.19 and a fifty-two week high of $142.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 30.03%. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.895 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 57.37%.

GPC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, February 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.86.

Genuine Parts Company Profile (Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.