Xponance Inc. Decreases Stock Position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Xponance Inc. cut its holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,057 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $5,274,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 3,680 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $716,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,472,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UTHR. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $236.00 target price (down previously from $276.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, February 27th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $231.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.40.

In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.57, for a total transaction of $1,233,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 36,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,899,400 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UTHR opened at $189.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 7.61 and a quick ratio of 7.30. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12 month low of $158.38 and a 12 month high of $218.38. The company has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $185.21 and a 200-day moving average of $193.40.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by ($1.42). United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 28.23%. The firm had revenue of $415.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 14.04 EPS for the current year.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

