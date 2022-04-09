Xponance Inc. Increases Stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,292 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Brown & Brown by 1,088.2% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Brown & Brown by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Brown & Brown during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. 74.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brown & Brown stock opened at $72.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.93 and a 200 day moving average of $65.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.25 and a beta of 0.74. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.18 and a 12-month high of $74.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $738.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.36 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $0.1025 dividend. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is 19.81%.

In related news, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $61.53 per share, with a total value of $123,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BRO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.11.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

