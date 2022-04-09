Xponance Inc. Increases Stock Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the third quarter worth $25,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 322.4% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the third quarter worth $37,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the third quarter worth $51,000. 91.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CMS opened at $72.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.33. CMS Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $57.92 and a 52-week high of $73.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 18.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This is a boost from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.48%.

CMS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Mizuho reduced their target price on CMS Energy from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CMS Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CMS Energy from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.67.

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 6,521 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total transaction of $430,972.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

