Xponance Inc. Purchases 340 Shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $1,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LSI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,825,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,127,329,000 after acquiring an additional 863,247 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Life Storage in the 3rd quarter worth $82,871,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Life Storage by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,122,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,582,000 after purchasing an additional 375,151 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Life Storage by 143.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 594,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,790,000 after purchasing an additional 349,910 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Life Storage by 264.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 414,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,612,000 after purchasing an additional 301,014 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $1,178,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen R. Rusmisel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.03, for a total transaction of $337,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock worth $2,054,285 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LSI stock opened at $147.04 on Friday. Life Storage, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.70 and a 12-month high of $154.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $134.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.53, a PEG ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 0.53.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.58. Life Storage had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $221.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Life Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Life Storage, Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.58%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LSI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $142.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.11.

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

