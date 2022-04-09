Xponance Inc. Purchases 634 Shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $1,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RE. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,117,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $781,833,000 after acquiring an additional 293,887 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in Everest Re Group by 616.1% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 277,771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,660,000 after purchasing an additional 238,979 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Everest Re Group by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,056,922 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $265,054,000 after purchasing an additional 151,475 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Everest Re Group by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,895,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $475,443,000 after purchasing an additional 110,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Everest Re Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,609,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

RE stock opened at $297.82 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $291.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $278.56. The company has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $234.87 and a 12 month high of $308.20.

Everest Re Group ( NYSE:RE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $9.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.23 by ($0.11). Everest Re Group had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.12) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 33.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.96%.

Several analysts have weighed in on RE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $331.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.50.

In related news, VP Sanjoy Mukherjee sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William F. Galtney, Jr. sold 3,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.67, for a total transaction of $1,001,986.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

