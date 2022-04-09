Xponance Inc. Sells 238 Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Xponance Inc. lessened its stake in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,961 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in AECOM were worth $1,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACM. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in AECOM during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of AECOM by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 585 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ACM. StockNews.com raised AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus lifted their price objective on AECOM from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on AECOM from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on AECOM from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on AECOM from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

ACM stock opened at $75.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of 52.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.48. AECOM has a 1-year low of $58.36 and a 1-year high of $79.97.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. AECOM had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 1.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that AECOM will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.96%.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services for governments, businesses, and organizations in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

