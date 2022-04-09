Xponance Inc. Sells 284 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Xponance Inc. reduced its position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,188 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Ciena were worth $1,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in shares of Ciena by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 3,873,421 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $198,900,000 after purchasing an additional 248,680 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Ciena by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,658,567 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $187,867,000 after purchasing an additional 381,729 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Ciena by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,067,380 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $157,510,000 after purchasing an additional 178,575 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Ciena by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 3,026,444 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $155,408,000 after purchasing an additional 523,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Ciena by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,936,940 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $150,812,000 after purchasing an additional 284,184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total value of $141,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Judith M. Obrien sold 2,839 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total transaction of $174,314.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,202 shares of company stock worth $1,620,091 in the last three months. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CIEN opened at $58.22 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.93. Ciena Co. has a 1-year low of $49.51 and a 1-year high of $78.28. The firm has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 3.56.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. Ciena had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $844.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Ciena from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Ciena from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Ciena from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ciena in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ciena from $66.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.69.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

