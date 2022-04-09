Xponance Inc. Trims Position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Xponance Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 44.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,786 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,023 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $1,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Community Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Community Capital Management LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 63.5% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 139 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 10.3% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 685 shares of the bank’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 1.9% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 93.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBNY stock opened at $266.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $314.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $314.62. The company has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.77. Signature Bank has a fifty-two week low of $216.00 and a fifty-two week high of $374.76.

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $4.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $569.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.69 million. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 39.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 19.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th were given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is 14.90%.

SBNY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Signature Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Compass Point reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wedbush upped their price target on Signature Bank from $375.00 to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Signature Bank from $445.00 to $430.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on Signature Bank from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $379.62.

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

