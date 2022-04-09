Yamana Gold (LON:AUY) PT Raised to GBX 590 at Berenberg Bank

Yamana Gold (LON:AUY – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 560 ($7.34) to GBX 590 ($7.74) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AUY stock opened at GBX 440 ($5.77) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 377.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 329.28. The stock has a market cap of £4.23 billion and a PE ratio of 39.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27. Yamana Gold has a 1 year low of GBX 280 ($3.67) and a 1 year high of GBX 455 ($5.97).

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.99%.

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.