Yarbrough Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,092 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,695,000. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 91.9% during the fourth quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 77.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,822,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,915 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Mercury Systems by 34.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 3,023 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in Mercury Systems in the third quarter valued at about $8,496,000. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MRCY traded down $3.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.45. 301,925 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 481,133. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 2.80. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.44 and a 12-month high of $79.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.31, a PEG ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 0.95.

Mercury Systems ( NASDAQ:MRCY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Mercury Systems had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 6.47%. The firm had revenue of $220.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.43 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MRCY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Mercury Systems in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mercury Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Mercury Systems from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.90.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, engages in the manufacture and sale of components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

