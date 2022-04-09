Yarbrough Capital LLC Acquires New Stake in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 1,100.0% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the third quarter worth approximately $91,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 13.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the third quarter worth approximately $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.75.

In related news, VP Stephen Douglass sold 1,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $99,060.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Mark Jon Nelson sold 118,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.63, for a total transaction of $7,212,908.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 238,182 shares of company stock valued at $14,084,112. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock traded down $1.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.88. 1,820,854 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,141,927. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.70. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a twelve month low of $42.94 and a twelve month high of $85.45. The company has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 75.94, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.02.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $141.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.07 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 18.61% and a return on equity of 25.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

