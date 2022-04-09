Yarbrough Capital LLC Buys Shares of 25,087 Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 25,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 144.0% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,108,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,777,000 after buying an additional 1,244,606 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility during the third quarter worth about $10,023,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility during the third quarter worth about $9,168,000. Sunriver Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 46.5% during the third quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 1,509,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,741,000 after buying an additional 479,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 4.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,306,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,039,000 after buying an additional 290,038 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Verra Mobility alerts:

In other news, General Counsel Rebecca Collins sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

VRRM stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.54. 577,262 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 860,911. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.40 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 3.18. Verra Mobility Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.38 and a fifty-two week high of $18.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.60.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VRRM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Verra Mobility from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.40.

About Verra Mobility (Get Rating)

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verra Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verra Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.