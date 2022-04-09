Yarbrough Capital LLC Buys Shares of 9,796 Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,796 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Snider Financial Group grew its position in Veracyte by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 9,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Veracyte by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Veracyte by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 93,282 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,335,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Veracyte by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Veracyte by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 148,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,902,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 23,003 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total value of $577,835.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

VCYT stock traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.78. 680,018 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 839,286. Veracyte, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.45 and a twelve month high of $57.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.61 and a beta of 0.97.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Veracyte had a negative net margin of 34.42% and a negative return on equity of 3.49%. The company had revenue of $67.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of Veracyte from $95.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Veracyte from $62.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Veracyte from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $52.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.33.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company worldwide. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to determine patients with indeterminate results are benign to avoid unnecessary surgery; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and Immunoscore Colon Cancer test for colon cancer diagnosis.

