Yarbrough Capital LLC Invests $762,000 in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Moderna in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in Moderna in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Moderna in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Moderna by 2,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Moderna by 425.0% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 60.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MRNA traded up $1.84 on Friday, hitting $160.84. 5,456,457 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,464,842. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.01 and a 52-week high of $497.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $64.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $158.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.61.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $11.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.83 by $1.46. Moderna had a net margin of 66.06% and a return on equity of 140.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.69) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1163.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.67, for a total transaction of $3,013,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total transaction of $1,980,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 214,054 shares of company stock valued at $36,480,864 in the last three months. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Moderna from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Argus cut their price target on Moderna from $420.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Moderna from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Bank of America raised Moderna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Moderna from $200.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.86.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States and internationally. The company has 44 development programs, which includes 26 in clinical trials across seven modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic intracellular therapeutics, and inhaled pulmonary therapeutics.

