Yarbrough Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,273 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock, valued at approximately $1,716,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perficient during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Perficient by 890.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 545 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Perficient by 924.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 543 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perficient during the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Perficient by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 976 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Gary Wimberly acquired 399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $100.00 per share, with a total value of $39,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRFT traded down $1.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $106.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 197,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,531. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.04. Perficient, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.75 and a fifty-two week high of $153.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 70.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.51.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $214.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.17 million. Perficient had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business’s revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Perficient, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PRFT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on Perficient from $150.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Perficient from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Perficient in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on shares of Perficient from $138.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Perficient presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.50.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers strategy and consulting solutions in the areas of digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

