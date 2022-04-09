Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA – Get Rating) to report ($0.01) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Yatra Online’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the lowest is ($0.03). Yatra Online posted earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 85.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Yatra Online will report full year earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.04). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Yatra Online.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Difesa Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Yatra Online during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Yatra Online during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Yatra Online during the 4th quarter worth approximately $160,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Yatra Online by 2,159.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 70,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Yatra Online by 450.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 34,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 28,578 shares in the last quarter. 53.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Yatra Online, Inc engages in the business of selling travel products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels & Packages, and Others. The Air Ticketing segment through an Internet, mobile based platform, and call-centers, provides the facility to book and service international and domestic air tickets to ultimate customers.
