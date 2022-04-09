Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA – Get Rating) to report ($0.01) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Yatra Online’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the lowest is ($0.03). Yatra Online posted earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 85.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Yatra Online will report full year earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.04). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Yatra Online.

Get Yatra Online alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Difesa Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Yatra Online during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Yatra Online during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Yatra Online during the 4th quarter worth approximately $160,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Yatra Online by 2,159.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 70,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Yatra Online by 450.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 34,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 28,578 shares in the last quarter. 53.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YTRA opened at $1.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.14 million, a P/E ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Yatra Online has a 12-month low of $1.38 and a 12-month high of $2.90.

Yatra Online Company Profile (Get Rating)

Yatra Online, Inc engages in the business of selling travel products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels & Packages, and Others. The Air Ticketing segment through an Internet, mobile based platform, and call-centers, provides the facility to book and service international and domestic air tickets to ultimate customers.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Yatra Online (YTRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Yatra Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yatra Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.