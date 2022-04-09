YF Link (YFL) Price Hits $66.12 on Top Exchanges

YF Link (YFL) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 9th. One YF Link coin can now be bought for about $66.12 or 0.00155746 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, YF Link has traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. YF Link has a total market capitalization of $3.41 million and approximately $397,569.00 worth of YF Link was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

YF Link Profile

YF Link (CRYPTO:YFL) is a coin. YF Link’s total supply is 52,000 coins and its circulating supply is 51,503 coins. YF Link’s official message board is medium.com/yflink . YF Link’s official Twitter account is @YFLinkio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for YF Link is yflink.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The YFLINK or YFL governance token was introduced on August the 7th and fuses the LINK token with YFI liquidity mining mechanics. The YFI liquidity mining yield aggregator mechanics themselves were introduced recently in the form of the yearn.finance YFI token. “

Buying and Selling YF Link

