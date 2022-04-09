YIELD App (YLD) Trading Down 9.6% This Week

YIELD App (YLD) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. One YIELD App coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000482 BTC on major exchanges. YIELD App has a total market cap of $31.31 million and $938,148.00 worth of YIELD App was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, YIELD App has traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About YIELD App

YIELD App (CRYPTO:YLD) is a coin. YIELD App’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 153,510,838 coins. The Reddit community for YIELD App is https://reddit.com/r/Yield_App and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . YIELD App’s official Twitter account is @YieldApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for YIELD App is www.yield.app . The official message board for YIELD App is yieldapp.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield is a P2P, non-custodial lending dapp that, unlike others, also incentivizes borrowers for successfully managing a loan to term. What that means is if you borrow on Yield and pay back on time, you're eligible to claim a proportionate amount of YLD tokens similar to how a lender gets interest in return. YLD is an ERC-20 token that is used for lowering 25% off their user fees increasing the YLD per loan borrowers can claim *reducing the collateral liquidation ratios (the difference between active and defaulted is often less than a percent) *100% of the fees on the platform are used to buyback and burn the token “

YIELD App Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YIELD App directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YIELD App should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YIELD App using one of the exchanges listed above.

