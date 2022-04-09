Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. is an agricultural bioscience company. It focuses on the development of disruptive technologies for improvement in crop yield to enhance global food security. The company is working on new approaches, to improve fundamental elements of plant photosynthetic efficiency and optimizing carbon metabolism for better production. It operates primarily in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada. Yield10 Bioscience, Inc., formerly known as Metabolix, Inc., is based in Woburn, Massachusetts. “

Separately, Maxim Group cut their price target on Yield10 Bioscience from $18.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ YTEN opened at $3.91 on Wednesday. Yield10 Bioscience has a twelve month low of $3.25 and a twelve month high of $11.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.93. The stock has a market cap of $19.13 million, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.33.

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.03. Yield10 Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 56.52% and a negative net margin of 1,796.58%. The company had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.79) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Yield10 Bioscience will post -2.87 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Yield10 Bioscience stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,381 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,948 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.89% of Yield10 Bioscience worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.28% of the company’s stock.

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc, an agricultural bioscience company, engages in developing technologies to enable step-change increases in crop yield in the United States and Canada. The company, through its Trait Factory, is involved in developing oilseed Camelina to produce proprietary products; and high value seed traits for the agriculture and food industries.

