Yousif Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 41,180 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,049,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd increased its position in Hess by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 648 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Hess during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Hess by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Hess by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,046 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hess by 310.5% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HES has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hess from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho increased their target price on Hess from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Citigroup cut their target price on Hess from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Hess from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Hess from $106.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.46.

In related news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 7,405 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $673,855.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO John P. Rielly sold 10,003 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $910,273.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,002,198 shares of company stock worth $96,261,545 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HES stock opened at $112.89 on Friday. Hess Co. has a 12-month low of $61.93 and a 12-month high of $113.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $99.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.72 and a beta of 1.76.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. Hess had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.58) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is a boost from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. Hess’s payout ratio is 83.33%.

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

