Yousif Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 24,091 Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 24,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,084,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Catalent by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 12,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Catalent by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 15,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Catalent by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Catalent by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 96,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,394,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Catalent stock opened at $110.71 on Friday. Catalent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.17 and a 12-month high of $142.64. The stock has a market cap of $19.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.17, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Catalent had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 14.93%. Catalent’s revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Catalent news, CAO Ricky Hopson sold 2,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.39, for a total transaction of $240,381.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Zippelius sold 487,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $49,999,993.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 492,073 shares of company stock valued at $50,547,546. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CTLT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Catalent from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Catalent in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Catalent from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Catalent presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.38.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

